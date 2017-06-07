Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of John Wood Group PLC - WDGJF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of John Wood Group PLC ("John Wood" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: WDGJF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether John Wood and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 23, 2017, in a prospectus concerning the Company's proposed acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler ("Amec"), John Wood disclosed details of the Company's internal probe into its past dealings with Unaoil, a Monaco-based oil business under criminal investigation by the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office ("SFO"). John Wood further disclosed that the SFO had requested that Amec produce information related to the agency's investigation into Unaoil.

On this news, John Wood's share price fell $0.38, or 3.93%, to close at $9.30 on May 25, 2017.

