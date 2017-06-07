Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Date Total number of shares

composing the share capital Total number of voting rights May 31, 2017 266,568,872 Theoretical number of voting rights: 266,568,872 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 266,498,244

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at March 31, 2017 266,274,222 Exercise of stock options 155,884 Total number of shares as at April 30, 2017 266,430,106 Exercise of stock options 138,766 Total number of shares as at May 31, 2017 266,568,872

Key financial dates:

2017 first-half results: July 31, 2017

"Quiet period 1 " starts July 3, 2017

"Quiet period " starts July 3, 2017 2017 nine-month results: November 7, 2017

Quiet period1" starts October 7, 2017

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than €5 billion in 2016. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC 40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, Corporate Oekom Rating, DJSI World, Vigeo Euronext Eurozone 120, Europe 120-France 20 and World 120, and Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence.

(code ISIN FR0010307819).

http://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

