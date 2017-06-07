Global Savory Snacks Market to Reach $132 Billion by 2025 - Analysis of Trends Across Business Segments, Regions & Countries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Savory Snacks Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Savory Snacks Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 3.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $132.71 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities.

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers.

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries.

Key developments and strategies observed in the market.

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends.

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players.

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025.

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.



Companies Mentioned



Arca Continental

Blue Diamond Growers

CALBEE

ConAgra Foods

Diamond Foods

General Mills

Intersnack Group GmbH

ITC

JFC International

Kellogg Company

Kraft Foods

Lorenz Bahlsen

PepsiCo

The Hain Celestial Group

Universal Robina

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Savory Snacks Market, By Snacks Type



5 Savory Snacks Market, By Distribution Channel

6 Savory Snacks Market, By Flavor



7 Savory Snacks Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3dtmtp/global_savory

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716