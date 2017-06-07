According to the latest procurement market intelligence report from Technavio, theglobal M&A consulting marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% over the next five years due to the increasing need to enhance competitive advantage.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607005978/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global M and A consulting market from 2017-2021.(Graphic: Business Wire)

The research report titled 'Global M&A Consulting Market: Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"Technology has been a major requirement in this market as organizations prefer to consult with companies that have adopted sound technology-driven business solutions," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Businesses look to partner with consultants that provide strategic due diligence and implement successful strategies to solve complex processes related to M&A transactions," added Angad.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Cost Saving Opportunities in the M&A Consulting Market

The adoption of cost optimization levers can help buyers of M&A services realize cost savings and achieve value benefits. However, these opportunities depend on the nature of business between buyers and suppliers as well as past engagement history and sourcing maturity of the category.

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the M&A consulting market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Cyber due diligence provides clients the option of identifying cyber threats that may come up during M&As, divestitures, and joint ventures in advance. It also helps evaluate the financial impact of potential cyber threats.

Social media monitoring tools are being used to analyze and evaluate the target companies from their social media footprint. To evaluate and analyze potential target companies, consultancies are monitoring social media websites of various companies to gain insights by customer feedback and reviews.

View our subscription bundles to discover more cost saving opportunities: Request for demo

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Organizations merge or acquire companies in related or unrelated markets to gain a competitive advantage. This allows companies to penetrate markets better in regions where they want to diversify and grow. However, such decisions require in-depth research about the industry that the companies are venturing into and its future opportunities and capabilities.

To gain insights on the target company and whether the M&A would be profitable, companies pursue expert advice from consultancies that have experience and skills to evaluate the deal diligently.

Bundling of services saving aspects

One of the key requirements of buyers is post-transaction support from consulting firms during the integration and post-integration periods. Hence, suppliers should possess the relevant expertise and personnel that can help buyers during these periods to ensure a smooth transition.

Browse other reports:

Global Software Maintenance Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Employee Relocation Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Health and Wellness Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607005978/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com