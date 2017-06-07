A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of "a-" of Kelvin Re Limited (Kelvin Re) (Guernsey). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Kelvin Re's strong risk-adjusted capitalisation, an experienced management team that has produced positive earnings since inception in 2014 and a solid risk management framework. Offsetting rating factors include the company's underwriting concentration in natural catastrophe reinsurance, the high level of dependency on Credit Suisse's Insurance-Linked Strategies team, and the increased investment risk arising from a non-traditional investment strategy, with approximately 42% of investments allocated to blue-chip hedge funds. A.M. Best expects the company's risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain at a strong level in 2017.

The rating action review was driven by regulatory requirements pursuant to an Employment Related Look Back Review because a former A.M. Best rating analyst participated in previous rating actions related to their current employer. The rating actions referenced are the assignment of the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of "a-" with a stable outlook of Kelvin Re, published on Nov. 10, 2014, and the affirmation of these ratings on Nov. 13, 2015, and on Nov. 16, 2016. The result of the Employment Related Look Back Review was that the ratings were not influenced by a conflict of interest.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2017 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607006041/en/

Contacts:

A.M. Best

Rishwinder Grewal, +44 20 7397 0321

Financial Analyst

rishwinder.grewal@ambest.com

or

Salman Siddiqui, ACA, +44 20 7397 0331

Associate Director, Analytics

salman.siddiqui@ambest.com

or

Christopher Sharkey, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

Manager, Public Relations

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

or

Jim Peavy +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

Director, Public Relations

james.peavy@ambest.com