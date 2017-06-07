SEATTLE, WA and IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement today announced that it has entered into a partnership with University of Washington. Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement is the leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, marketing and analytics solutions in college athletics, and is the primary ticketing provider for nine-of-12 PAC-12 Conference institutions.

With the partnership, Washington will employ Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's industry-specific implementation of Salesforce CRM services, Access Management digital ticketing, the division's industry-leading Marketing Automation services, PAC Analytics, and install Ballena's 3D visualizations for both Football and Basketball. They will leverage the division's relationship with StubHub to increase convenience for fans. The university is also investing in Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's Digital Marketing Services to most effectively reach current and prospective ticket buyers. Tools including Google Search, Display, YouTube, Social Media and Retargeting services engage Huskies fans at all points in the event discovery process.

"Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement understands college athletics and what we want to accomplish," said Roy Shick, Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs at University of Washington. "We prioritize creating the best possible experience for Huskies fans and are looking forward to innovating with the addition of several new services."

Washington will implement Salesforce CRM to provide staff with a comprehensive view of every season ticket holder, fan and donor. The CRM platform provides real-time reports of sales activities and progress, enabling staff to provide efficient and personalized customer service. Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement will also work directly with Washington to provide insight into key performance indicators to spot trends in ticketing, fundraising, marketing and CRM analysis as part of its PAC Analytics solution.

Fans and donors will now have the ability to explore seat views and panoramas that enhance the online purchase experience via Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's realistic and fan friendly 3D venue visualizations including, Find-Your-Seat utility, Seats3D Map and Seat Relocation Management System (SRMS) services powered by Ballena Technologies for both Husky Stadium and Alaska Airlines Arena. Fans will be able to email specific panoramic views as well as upload links to their selected seat view to social media accounts.

"We're excited to enhance the customer journey with new venue visualizations and personalize interactions with fans through marketing automation," said Rob Kristiniak, Associate Athletic Director, Sales, Service & Operations, at University of Washington. "Integrating with StubHub will provide our season ticketholders with a safe and easy platform to sell tickets they're unable to use."

Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's PAC Marketing Automation platform, powered by FanOne Marketing, will enable University of Washington to provide a one-to-one-marketing experience for season ticket holders, fans and donors via customized, triggered campaigns and marketing communications, including the creation of customized, personalized URLs (PURLs) with tailored content for individual season ticket holders. Marketing Automation integrates ticketing, fundraising and other ancillary data from Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's ticketing and fundraising services to help maximize sales efforts, retain customers and drive donations for the Tyee Club.

Through Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's strategic partnership with StubHub, Huskies fans and season ticket holders will access StubHub as their official secondary ticket marketplace. The fully integrated ticketing platform allows season and single-game ticket holders the opportunity to resell tickets with confidence on the world's largest ticket marketplace, while also providing buyers a safe and secure shopping experience.

"We are proud to partner with a progressive athletic department in University of Washington and provide innovative solutions for another PAC-12 institution," said Kim Damron, President of Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement. "Our goal as the leading provider of services in the PAC-12 and college athletics is to ensure our partners leverage services and technology to enhance all fan, donor and student experiences and interactions."

