Configit named a 'Major Player" in CPQ Applications by IDC MarketScape

Configuration engine and integration capabilities cited as core strengths

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 7,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit A/S, the global leader in configuration lifecycle management (CLM), has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Configure, Price, Quote Applications 2017 Vendor Assessment (Doc# US41156617, April 2017). As one of 12 vendors included in the report, the criteria used to evaluate Configit spanned both current capabilities and future strategies.

"This is quite an honor for us," said Tim Baynes, Executive Vice President, Product Strategy and Marketing. "We believe our CLM (Configuration Lifecycle Management) strategy will continue to set us apart from our competitors in the years to come."

Citing Configit's 'exceptional capabilities' to handle the most complex of product configurations, the report also highlights the tight integration with SAP VC that provides a guided selling experience on top of the core VC configure-price functionality, as well as the ability to embed configuration into highly complex industrial equipment.

"With the recently announced major partnerships with Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, we will greatly expand both our global reach and the ability to scale our deliveries," added Baynes. "In addition, we continue to grow our partner base through new relationships, as well as through our Configit Academy."

Established in 2015, the Academy has conferred more than 250 diplomas, over 100 of which were awarded to partner implementers in the last six months alone.

"At the conclusion of our first European User Summit, we reported that our new cloud offering is on track for commercial launch in Q3 2017. We are confident that our partner network will continue to expand as Configit gains market share in the CPQ and CLM markets."

About Configit

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software solutions for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation' technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy to use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

