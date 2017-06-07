Global Pumpkin Seeds Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By End Use, Distribution Channel & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pumpkin seeds Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The Global Pumpkin seeds Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 16.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $1.88 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
Key Market Trends:
- Growing health concerns leading to eat nutritional food.
- Raising awareness of pumpkin seeds.
- Higher availability of seeds through online stores.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Companies Mentioned
- AKS-NEV
- Conagra Brands
- GIANT Snacks
- Howard Dill Enterprises
- Meridian Foods
- Nature's Harvest & GeniusCentral
- PepsiCo
- PRANA
- Pumpkin Seeds India
- Qiaqia food
- Rizhao Golden Nut Group
- Seeds for Africa
- SHANDONG JINSHENG CEREALS & OILS GROUP
- True Elements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Pumpkin seeds Market, By End Use
5 Pumpkin seeds Market, By Distribution Channel
6 Pumpkin seeds Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4mb5mw/global_pumpkin
