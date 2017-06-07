Global Pumpkin Seeds Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By End Use, Distribution Channel & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pumpkin seeds Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Pumpkin seeds Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 16.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $1.88 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

Key Market Trends:



Growing health concerns leading to eat nutritional food.

Raising awareness of pumpkin seeds.

Higher availability of seeds through online stores.

Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Companies Mentioned



AKS-NEV

Conagra Brands

GIANT Snacks

Howard Dill Enterprises

Meridian Foods

Nature's Harvest & GeniusCentral

PepsiCo

PRANA

Pumpkin Seeds India

Qiaqia food

Rizhao Golden Nut Group

Seeds for Africa

SHANDONG JINSHENG CEREALS & OILS GROUP

JINSHENG CEREALS & OILS GROUP True Elements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Pumpkin seeds Market, By End Use



5 Pumpkin seeds Market, By Distribution Channel



6 Pumpkin seeds Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4mb5mw/global_pumpkin

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716