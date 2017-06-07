

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Wednesday's session with mixed results. Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of a trio of potentially market moving events tomorrow. U.K. voters will head to the polls on Thursday in a closely watched election, while the European Central Bank is scheduled to make its latest monetary policy announcement. Former FBI Director James Comey will also begin his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.



Bank stocks turned in an impressive performance Wednesday after Spain's Banco Popular was acquired by Banco Santander.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.02 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.15 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.22 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.14 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.07 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.62 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.35 percent.



In Frankfurt, Bayer fell 1.18 percent after the chemical and pharmaceutical company reduced its stake in polymer subsidiary Covestro to 44.8 percent from 53.3 percent. Covestro shares slumped 4.59 percent.



Utilities E.ON and RWE soared over 5 percent each after Germany's High Court said an extra tax on nuclear fuel is unconstitutional.



In Paris, Vivendi jumped 2.16 percent. The media group has inked a purchase agreement with Groupe Bolloré for its 60 percent stake in advertising group Havas at a price of 9.25 euros per share.



BNP Paribas climbed 1.65 percent after the Belgium state cut its share and voting rights stake in the bank.



Credit Agricole increased 1.97 percent after selling its entire 15.4 percent stake in investment company Eurazeo for a total consideration of 790.5 million euros to JCDecaux Holding.



Mediawan rose 1.82 percent after the company said it has entered into exclusive talks to buy CC&C.



In London, AstraZeneca dropped 0.99 percent. The pharmaceutical giant has entered into an agreement with German company Grünenthal for the global rights to Zomig (zolmitriptan) outside Japan.



Royal Bank of Scotland advanced 1.35 percent amid reports that the bank is likely to reach a settlement with shareholders over a dispute concerning its 2008 share sale.



Banco Santander fell 0.88 percent in Madrid after it agreed to take over struggling smaller rival Banco Popular for a nominal one euro.



Germany's factory orders declined more than expected in April, figures published by Destatis revealed Wednesday.



Manufacturing new orders declined 2.1 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a revised 1.1 percent increase in March. Orders were forecast to drop slightly by 0.3 percent. This was the first fall in three months.



Italy's retail sales decreased unexpectedly in April, though marginally, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday. Retail sales edged down 0.1 percent month-over-month in April, after remaining flat in March. In contrast, economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise for the month.



Spain's industrial production continued to expand in April, the statistical office INE reported Wednesday. Industrial production grew by calendar-adjusted 0.7 percent on a yearly basis versus 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.



UK house prices increased at a slower pace in May, data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



House prices climbed 3.3 percent in three months to May from the previous year, slower than the 3.8 percent increase in three months to April. This was the slowest growth since May 2013, but faster than the expected 3 percent.



