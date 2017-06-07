Accepted Abstract by ICML With Updated Results From Phase 1/2 Trial of Betalutin® in NHL is Now Available On-line

OSLO, Norway, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that an abstract reporting updated results from the ongoing LYMRIT 37-01 Phase 1/2 clinical study of Betalutin® (177Lu-satetraxetan-lilotomab) in patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) accepted for a presentation at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML; 14-17 June; Lugano, Switzerland), is now available on-line - http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/hon.v35.S2/issuetoc

An updated dataset on 59 patients (safety) and 47 patients (efficacy) will be presented in a poster at the meeting on 15 June by Dr. Arne Kolstad, Senior Consultant in Medical Oncology and Radiation Therapy at the Oslo University Hospital, Norwegian Radium Hospital, and the study's Principal Investigator. The poster will be available from 12:00pm CET on 14 June at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Product Info/Scientific Posters.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin®, alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 1H 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and forecasts based on uncertainty, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statement. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to which a particular projection is realised. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy and its ability to further grow, risks associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's products candidates, ongoing clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

