Global Frozen Food Market Growth, Trend, and Forecast 2017-2022: Competition From Really Large Companies and Huge Budgets - Research and Markets

There has been a remarkable expansion in frozen food product categories, owing to the considerable growth in freezer space in modern retail markets. Busy lifestyles and increasing demand for convenience food are among the major driving factors of the global frozen food market. When a food product (regional/staple/seasonal) is frozen and preserved, it is easily available, anywhere & anytime. This easy availability has influenced the purchasing patterns of consumers, placing frozen foods among the products on their list of daily consumables. The market has few limitations like the price of a frozen product is much higher when compared to its fresh form due to its high production cost. There are limitations in monitoring accurate freezing temperature and maintaining the frozen product intact. The global frozen food market is vast, and there are excellent opportunities to explore this market, especially, in developing countries.



The global frozen food market is segmented based on four key factors. By type, it is differentiated as ready-to-eat (thaw & serve), ready-to-cook and ready-to-drink. The product segmentation covers various frozen food categories of fruits & vegetables, meat, fish, ready meals, beverages, snacks, etc. The market is also segmented by the major freezing technologies, such as IQF (Individual Quick Freezing), blast freezing, etc.



Japan leads the Asian countries, regarding frozen food consumption, with 7.82 million tons, in 2010. Ready meals are the most expensive among the frozen food product categories, and thus, account for the largest market share of 40%, regarding revenue. Frozen pizza is the fastest-growing segment in the frozen ready meals segment.



Competitive Environment



Increased consumption of frozen foods is influencing companies to produce sustainable and durable food products. Leading companies in the global food & beverages industry are investing in the growth of the global frozen foods market. As per estimates, the contribution of the top four companies, such as Nestle and H.J. Heinz, in the global frozen foods market is approximately 19%, collectively.



Other key companies include



- ConAgra Foods Inc.

- Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

- General Mills



