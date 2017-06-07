Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

NEWS RELEASE

7 June 2017

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Second Interim Dividend

The Board has declared a second interim dividend of 16.0 pence per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2017, such dividend will be paid on 14 July 2017 to shareholders on the register on 16 June 2017. The associated ex-dividend date is 15 June 2017.

Following this payment, the total dividends paid for the year will be 22.5 pence per share (2016: 16.5 pence per share).

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 008 4913