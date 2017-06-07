Accelerated by targeted growth in urban, lifestyle and university markets

The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands continue their growth trajectory in key markets with the opening of 19 new hotels as of June 7, 2017. A number of these recent openings represent significant milestones for the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands as hotels continue to open in urban, lifestyle and university locations.

The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands are rooted in extensive consumer research indicating that guests seek stylish, comfortable, seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines. To embody this, the two brands offer casual hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed, high-tech and contemporary environment.

The Hyatt Place brand introduced its first hotel in Australia with the opening of Hyatt Place Melbourne, Essendon Fields, which is located in the city's Central Business District. Additionally, the opening of the Hyatt Place Edmonton-West marks the second Hyatt Place hotel opening in Canada. The Hyatt House brand celebrated several milestones with the openings of Hyatt House Anchorage, the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Alaska; Hyatt House New York/Chelsea, the first Hyatt House hotel to open in New York City; and Hyatt House Virginia Beach/Oceanfront the first oceanfront Hyatt House hotel.

"We expect to open more than 50 Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in 2017, which is a testament to our commitment to strategic growth for these brands throughout the world," said Steve Haggerty, Hyatt's global head of capital strategy, franchising and select service. "We are proud that Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels continue to open in markets where our guests are traveling, further demonstrating the overall strength and resonance of the brands with developers, owners and guests."

The Hyatt Place brand continues to be a strategic fit for campus environments as it designed for people living a multitasking lifestyle from visiting parents and sports teams to guest lecturers and prospective students, all guests can appreciate the casual hospitality, practical amenities and seamless service offered at Hyatt Place hotels. The recent openings of Hyatt Place Blacksburg/University, located near Virginia Tech, Hyatt Place Chapel Hill/Southern Village, located near the University of North Carolina (UNC), Hyatt Place Madison/Verona, located near University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Hyatt Place State College, located near Pennsylvania State University, meet a strong demand and desire for quality, functional hotels near college campuses.

"University markets present us with a great opportunity as Hyatt expands both the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands in communities like Virginia Tech, UNC and Penn State," said Julienne Smith, senior vice president of development for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House in North America. "These hotels are valued additions to the expanding roster of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels on or near college campuses, and we look forward to introducing these innovative brands to more viable locations where our loyal guests are traveling."

Combined, there are more than 350 Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels open in more than 200 cities around the world, building a network that supports both corporate customers and transient guests. Newly opened Hyatt Place hotels since January 1, 2017 include:

Hyatt Place Austin Airport (139 guestrooms) in Austin, Texas

Hyatt Place Austin/Round Rock (138 guestrooms) in Round Rock, Texas

Hyatt Place Blacksburg/University (123 guestrooms) in Blacksburg, Va.

Hyatt Place Boise (150 guestrooms) in Boise, Idaho

Hyatt Place Chapel Hill/Southern Village (110 guestrooms) in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Hyatt Place Dallas/The Colony (107 guestrooms) in Colony, Texas

Hyatt Place Edmonton-West (161 guestrooms) in Edmonton, Canada

Hyatt Place Madison/Verona (136 guestrooms) in Verona, Wisc.

Hyatt Place Melbourne, Essendon Fields (166 guestrooms) in Melbourne, Australia

Hyatt Place Rameshwaram (100 guestrooms) in Rameshwaram, India

Hyatt Place Sarasota/Lakewood Ranch (122 guestrooms) in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Hyatt Place State College (165 guestrooms) in State College, Penn.

Hyatt Place West Des Moines/Jordan Creek (123 guestrooms) in West Des Moines, Iowa

Hyatt Place Yinchuan Dayuecheng (203 guestrooms) in Yinchuan, China

Newly opened Hyatt House hotels since January 1, 2017 include:

Hyatt House Austin/Downtown (190 guestrooms) in Austin, Texas

Hyatt House Anchorage (144 guestrooms) in Anchorage, Alaska

Hyatt House New York/Chelsea (150 guestrooms) in New York City

Hyatt House Virginia Beach/Oceanfront (156 guestrooms) in Virginia Beach, Va.

Hyatt House Yinchuan Dayuecheng (103 guestrooms) in Yinchuan, China

Global Growth for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Brands

As of March 31, 2017, more than 50 percent of Hyatt's base of executed hotel contracts is comprised of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels, which are largely expected to materialize over the next five years. This includes:

United States : More than 75 executed contracts for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels within urban and lifestyle centers, university markets and adaptive re-use developments in locations including Athens, Ga.; Dallas; Jersey City, New Jersey; Eugene, Ore.; Santa Cruz, Calif.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Denver, Colo.; Niagara Falls, NY; San Francisco; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Ocean City, Md.; Provo and Utah; Carmel, Calif.; East Moline, Ill.; and Pomona, Calif.

: More than 75 executed contracts for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels within urban and lifestyle centers, university markets and adaptive re-use developments in locations including Athens, Ga.; Dallas; Jersey City, New Jersey; Eugene, Ore.; Santa Cruz, Calif.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Denver, Colo.; Niagara Falls, NY; San Francisco; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Ocean City, Md.; Provo and Utah; Carmel, Calif.; East Moline, Ill.; and Pomona, Calif. Canada : Six executed contracts for Hyatt Place hotels in locations including Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta; Kelowna and Vancouver, British Columbia; Mississauga, Ontario; and Winnipeg, Manitoba

: Six executed contracts for Hyatt Place hotels in locations including Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta; Kelowna and Vancouver, British Columbia; Mississauga, Ontario; and Winnipeg, Manitoba Latin America and Caribbean : Five executed contracts for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in locations such Bogotá, Colombia; Macaé, Brazil; Mexico City, Mexico; Oranjestad, Aruba; and San Pedro Sula, Honduras

: Five executed contracts for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in locations such Bogotá, Colombia; Macaé, Brazil; Mexico City, Mexico; Oranjestad, Aruba; and San Pedro Sula, Honduras Europe and Africa : Three executed contracts for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in Düsseldorf and Frankfurt, Germany; and Zurich

: Three executed contracts for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in Düsseldorf and Frankfurt, Germany; and Zurich Middle East and Southwest Asia: Ten executed contracts for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels throughout the Middle East and Southwest Asia in locations such as Bangalore, Hyderabad and Vadodara, India; Kathmandu, Nepal; Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ten executed contracts for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels throughout the Middle East and Southwest Asia in locations such as Bangalore, Hyderabad and Vadodara, India; Kathmandu, Nepal; Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates Asia Pacific: More than 30 executed contracts for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels throughout Asia Pacific in locations including Beijing, Foshan, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Wuxi, China; Jakarta, Indonesia; Tokyo Bay, Japan; Kuala Lumpur and Malacca City, Malaysia; New Taipei City, Taiwan; and Bangkok

For more information, please visit hyatt.com/whysettle.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Place

Hyatt Place, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, combines style, innovation and 24/7 convenience to create a seamless stay with modern comforts. There are more than 274 Hyatt Place locations in Armenia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Honduras, India, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Thailand, The Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with HyattPlace and WhySettle.

About Hyatt House

Hyatt House, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, launched in 2012 and offers more than 72 locations throughout the United States, China and Puerto Rico. Inspired by extensive research into guest experiences, Hyatt House hotels offer services, amenities, upscale spaces and a casual, comfortable environment that reminds guests of home. For more information, please visit hyatthouse.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, and tag photos with HyattHouse and WhySettle.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 13 premier brands. As of March 31, 2017, the Company's portfolio included 708 properties in 56 countries. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to create value for shareholders, build relationships with guests and attract the best colleagues in the industry. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt™ Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™ and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names and have locations on six continents. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the rate and pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; levels of spending in business and leisure segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees or development partners to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the introduction of new brand concepts; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607006079/en/

Contacts:

Hyatt

Siân Martin

+1 312 780 5797

sian.martin@hyatt.com