Global Cold Chain Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 - $339.15 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cold Chain Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Cold Chain Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $339.15 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Integration of advanced tracking systems

Technological advancements in refrigeration equipment

Government Initiatives in reduction of wastage of perishable commodities

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Cold Chain Market, By Form



Refrigerated storage



Refrigerated container

Warehouse

Refrigerated transport



Rail

Air

Road

Sea

5 Cold Chain Market, By Technology



Eutectic devices

Air-blown evaporators

6 Cold Chain Market, By Temperature Type



Chilled

Frozen

7 Cold Chain Market, By Application



Bakery & confectionery

Dairy & frozen desserts

Fish, meat, & seafood

Fruits & vegetables

Drugs & pharmaceuticals

Processed food

Other Applications

8 Cold Chain Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Agro Merchants Group

Americold Logistics, LLC

Burris Logistics

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Conestoga Cold Storage

Congebec Inc

Dev Bhumi Cold Chain Limited

Hanson Logistics

Interstate Cold Storage Inc.

John Swire& Sons

Kloosterboer Group B.V.

Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

Swire Cold Storage Ltd.

