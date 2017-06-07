Global Cold Chain Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 - $339.15 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cold Chain Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The Global Cold Chain Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $339.15 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Integration of advanced tracking systems
- Technological advancements in refrigeration equipment
- Government Initiatives in reduction of wastage of perishable commodities
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Cold Chain Market, By Form
Refrigerated storage
- Refrigerated container
- Warehouse
Refrigerated transport
- Rail
- Air
- Road
- Sea
5 Cold Chain Market, By Technology
- Eutectic devices
- Air-blown evaporators
6 Cold Chain Market, By Temperature Type
- Chilled
- Frozen
7 Cold Chain Market, By Application
- Bakery & confectionery
- Dairy & frozen desserts
- Fish, meat, & seafood
- Fruits & vegetables
- Drugs & pharmaceuticals
- Processed food
- Other Applications
8 Cold Chain Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
- Agro Merchants Group
- Americold Logistics, LLC
- Burris Logistics
- Cloverleaf Cold Storage
- Conestoga Cold Storage
- Congebec Inc
- Dev Bhumi Cold Chain Limited
- Hanson Logistics
- Interstate Cold Storage Inc.
- John Swire& Sons
- Kloosterboer Group B.V.
- Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC
- Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.
- Preferred Freezer Services
- Swift Transportation
- Swire Cold Storage Ltd.
