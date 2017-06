HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Sears Holdings (SHLD) is posting a notable gain in afternoon trading on Wednesday, with the department store operator currently up by 3.5 percent. Sears is bouncing off its lowest closing level in almost four months.



The rebound by Sears comes after a report from Business Insider said the company is closing more than 72 stores.



