RONKONKOMA, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- ExcelAire today announced the addition of a Gulfstream G450 long-range business jet to its charter fleet. ExcelAire, one of the nation's premier boutique aircraft management and charter firms, has an ever-growing fleet of heavy and mid-sized aircraft.

Based in Islip, NY and located in and flying out of West Palm Beach, Fla. and Van Nuys, Calif., the G450 is available for charter anywhere in the world in cooperation with Custom Jet Charters (CJC).

"We are thrilled to offer the G450 for charter, another option for luxurious, long-range private jet travel," said Robert Molsbergen, President of ExcelAire. "It is equipped with all of the amenities for a comfortable and stress-free trip for business or leisure. Our private jet fleet delivers superior comfort and reliability, and the ExcelAire aircraft are flown and maintained by pilots and maintenance professionals who are the best in the business."

The G450 features a two-zone cabin, with seating for up to 14 passengers. This newest Gulfstream jet in the ExcelAire fleet can fly non-stop from the East Coast to Europe and with one-stop to virtually any region in the world. The spacious, well-appointed cabin features a large baggage compartment, with easy in-flight access. The new G450 also features Wi-Fi Internet service.

ExcelAire provides unmatched levels of service to aircraft owners and charter customers. With a team of highly experienced private jet travel professionals, ExcelAire exceeds even the highest expectations and ensures that each trip is executed flawlessly.

About ExcelAire

A Hawthorne Global Aviation Services company, ExcelAire specializes in worldwide jet charters, aircraft management, maintenance, and sales. Further information about the ExcelAire fleet, including photos and individual aircraft specifications, is available at www.excelaire.com, or by calling 631-737-0477.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates six premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO), including Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, Ill. (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU), Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL) and Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa (KSUX). Its Long Island MacArthur Airport FBO in Islip, NY (KISP) offers private jet charter, maintenance and avionics; the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU) FBO offers private jet charter and maintenance; the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport FBO in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL) offers private jet maintenance and the Sioux Gateway Airport FBO in Sioux City, Iowa (KSUX) offers private jet maintenance and avionics. For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero.

For more information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson

LCH Communications

516-767-8390

Email Contact



