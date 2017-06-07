PR Newswire
London, June 7
Please click here to view the statement
BrancheIT-Dienstleistungen
AktienmarktSensex
PR Newswire
London, June 7
Please click here to view the statement
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:40
|INFOSYS LIMITED - Company Statement
|PR NewswireLondon, June 7
Please click here to view the statement
► Artikel lesen
|17:09
|Reports on IT pricing cuts attributed to COO Pravin Rao are false, says Infosys
► Artikel lesen
|16:33
|Infosys surprised by continued slowdown in consulting biz: COO Pravin Rao
► Artikel lesen
|15:36
|Not seeing any pricing pressure, says Infosys COO
► Artikel lesen
|15:26
|BRIEF-Infosys says news reports on pricing cuts seen by IT industry attributed to COO are incorrect
► Artikel lesen