LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Jackpotjoy PLC (LSE: JPJ)

JACKPOTJOY PLC

Results of 2017 Annual General Meeting

Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ), (the "Company"), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday 7 June 2017, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.

All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4651H_1-2017-6-7.pdf

