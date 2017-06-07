APPROACHING DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against TherapeuticsMD, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ("TherapeuticsMD" or the "Company") (NYSE MKT: TXMD) for possible violations of federal securities laws between July 7, 2016 and April 9, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the June 19, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, TherapeuticsMD made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") submission for TX-004HR was deficient and was not supported by the complete TX-004HR clinical program, which would likely cause a delay of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's potential approval of the NDA. Upon release of this information, the Company's stock price fell significantly, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

brian@lundinlawpc.com

http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC