Global Colorants Market to Reach $37.8 Billion by 2025 - Driven by Increasing Number of Color Shades and Flavors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Colorants Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Colorants Market is expected to reach approximately $37.82 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Market Trends:



Growing Application of Colorants in Various Industries



Increasing Number of Color Shades and Flavors



Recent Technological Developments in Colorants

Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities.

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers.

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries.

Key developments and strategies observed in the market.

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends.

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players.

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025.

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Companies Mentioned



Teknor Apex Company

T.H. Glennon Company Inc.

Symrise AG

Sethness Products Company

Sensient Technologies Corporation

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc

ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd.

Pylam Products Company, Inc

PolyOne

Penn Color, Inc

LANXESS AG

Jagson Colorchem Limited

Clariant International

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company

GNT Group

D. D. Williamson & Co., Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Colorants Market, By Application



5 Colorants Market, By Geography



6 Key Player Activities



7 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qwk8ck/global_colorants

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716