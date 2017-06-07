VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Aldershot Resources Ltd. ("Aldershot" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ALZ) today announced the resignation of Ian Adam as a director of the Company effective as of June 6, 2017. As this leaves the Company with only two directors, it will seek to find a replacement for Mr. Adam immediately.

