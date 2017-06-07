SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Zscaler, Inc., the leading cloud security company, today announced it was awarded Morgan Stanley's prestigious "CTO Award for Innovation." Each year Morgan Stanley honors one technology solution it deems to be innovative and which made a significant impact on Morgan Stanley's business.

Zscaler received the CTO Innovation Award for its cloud-based security solution designed to protect the rapidly evolving mobile and wireless needs of Morgan Stanley's financial advisor employee base. Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry accepted the award at the 17th annual Morgan Stanley TechWeek and CTO Innovation Summit in Palo Alto, CA. The annual award honors technology solutions with innovative capabilities that materially transform technology at Morgan Stanley and result in better service for its clients.

"We are thrilled to recognize Zscaler today for their contribution in the cloud-driven information security arena," said Michael Poser, the Morgan Stanley CIO responsible for Enterprise Infrastructure and Cybersecurity. "Given the increasing complexity and rising threat environment, it's essential to partner with a service provider that empowers our mobile workforce to conduct their client business knowing they have the right protection in place. Strong industry partnerships with cutting-edge companies like Zscaler are a cornerstone of our technology strategy, allowing us to continuously innovate in a marketplace of rapidly evolving client needs and industry challenges."

"I am honored to accept this award on behalf of my team and in recognition of the great partnership we've established with Morgan Stanley," said Chaudhry. "Cloud security is at the heart of digital transformation, and we are proud of the pivotal role the Zscaler platform plays for the 500+ organizations we support."

