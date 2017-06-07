Global Halal Cosmetics Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2016 & Industry Forecast to 2025 - Availability of Organic Cosmetics Restricts New Halal Cosmetics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Halal Cosmetics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 12.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $54.81 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Muslim consumers are concerned about Halal issues with the products they are using
- Products are formulised to generate a thin breathable barrier between water and skin upon application
- Availability of organic cosmetics restricts new halal cosmetics
Younger generations are emerging as conscious consumers
4 Halal Cosmetics Market, By Product
- Color Cosmetics
- Personal Care
- Fragrances
5 Halal Cosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel
- Department stores, Hypermarkets, and Supermarkets
- Online Retail
- Pharmacies and Drug stores
- Specialist stores
6 Halal Cosmetics Market, By Application
- Beauty Care
- Face Care
- Hair Care
- Skin Care
7 Halal Cosmetics Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
- Acquisitions & Mergers
- Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
- Product Launch & Expansions
- Other Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Amara Cosmetics
- Inika
- Martha Tilaar Group
- Clara International
- Sampure Minerals
- Talent Cosmetic Co., Ltd.
- PHB Ethical Beauty
- Prolab Cosmetics
- Intercosmetic Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd
- Nizona Corporation
- NUTRALab
- MMA Bio Lab
- The Halal Cosmetics Company
- Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd
