Global Halal Cosmetics Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2016 & Industry Forecast to 2025 - Availability of Organic Cosmetics Restricts New Halal Cosmetics - Research and Markets

The Global Halal Cosmetics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 12.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $54.81 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

Muslim consumers are concerned about Halal issues with the products they are using

Products are formulised to generate a thin breathable barrier between water and skin upon application

Availability of organic cosmetics restricts new halal cosmetics

Younger generations are emerging as conscious consumers



4 Halal Cosmetics Market, By Product



Color Cosmetics

Personal Care

Fragrances

5 Halal Cosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel



Department stores, Hypermarkets, and Supermarkets

Online Retail

Pharmacies and Drug stores

Specialist stores

6 Halal Cosmetics Market, By Application



Beauty Care

Face Care

Hair Care

Skin Care

7 Halal Cosmetics Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



Acquisitions & Mergers

Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

Product Launch & Expansions

Other Activities

9 Leading Companies



Amara Cosmetics

Inika

Martha Tilaar Group

Clara International

Sampure Minerals

Talent Cosmetic Co., Ltd.

PHB Ethical Beauty

Prolab Cosmetics

Intercosmetic Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd

Nizona Corporation

NUTRALab

MMA Bio Lab

The Halal Cosmetics Company

Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd

