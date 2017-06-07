Lane Bess Appointed to be Executive Chairman of Deep Instinct

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Deep Instinct, the first company to apply deep learning to cybersecurity, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lane Bess to the new role of Executive Chairman of the Board.

Lane's background will lend extensive operational guidance. Having led in key roles as CEO and President of Palo Alto Networks, Chief Operating Officer at Zscaler and Executive VP at Trend Micro, Lane Bess brings a wealth of knowledge on how to successfully scale in disruptive and competitive sectors of the constantly changing security technology landscape.

Lane Bess joins Deep Instinct at a pivotal point in the company's development. Through a recent round of funding with strategic investors, Deep Instinct will focus on expansion and success in the U.S. and global markets aimed at maintaining current momentum and accelerate growth. As Board Chairman, Bess will be instrumental in defining go-to-market strategy while identifying new partners and growth objectives.

Commenting on the appointment, Guy Caspi, CEO and Co-Founder of Deep Instinct said, "We are fortunate to have someone with Lane's depth and breadth of knowledge in the cybersecurity industry join us. We know that Lane's experience will support the team in disrupting the end-point landscape."

Lane added "I am delighted to be joining Deep Instinct at this exciting stage of its development. With its innovative technology and remarkable growth potential, Deep Instinct is perfectly poised to help redefine how we prevent threats at the end-point and mobile, and make their way deep into the Enterprise network fabric. This is a very talented team and it will be a privilege to contribute to their success."

About Deep Instinct

Deep Instinct is the first company to apply deep learning to cybersecurity. Leveraging deep learning's predictive capabilities, Deep Instinct's on-device, proactive solution protects against zero-day threats and APT attacks with unmatched accuracy. Deep Instinct provides comprehensive defense that is designed to protect against the most evasive unknown malware in real-time, across an organization's endpoints, servers, and mobile devices. Deep learning's capabilities of identifying malware from any data source results in comprehensive protection on any device and operating system. Deep Instinct is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel and has North American offices in San Francisco, CA. For more information about Deep Instinct, visit:http://www.deepinstinct.com.

Press Contacts:

Deep Instinct

Maya Schirmann, +972-3-545-6600

media@deepinstinct.com

or

PAN Communications for Deep Instinct

Alexandra Evans, +1-617-502-4300

aevans@pancomm.com

