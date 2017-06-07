Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal rare gases marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The growth in construction, lighting, and laser applications, increasing energy prices, and rapid urbanization has fueled the growth of the global rare gases market. The market is purely application-driven, and demand is dependent on various end users such as electronics, construction, automobile and aerospace, and healthcare. Implementation of new energy-efficient codes has driven the growth of the global market as rare gases are manufactured by distillation of air. The consumption of LED bulbs is increasing in developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil, and has led to an increase in the use of rare gases.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global rare gases market is consolidated with the presence of several vendors. The market is dominated by global vendors such as Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, The Linde Group, Messer Group, and Praxair. Many regional vendors are present in the market, especially in emerging regions such as APAC and MEA. Growing industrialization in developing regions has spurred the entry of domestic vendors into the global market. Vendors compete based on factors such as innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality. Some of the players can drive down the market prices because their costs are lower than that of their competitor's.

Hitesh Bhatia, an industry expert at Technavio for research on industrial gases, says, "The key players have a vast geographical presence with large production facilities located worldwide. A sizeable number of small regional vendors also operate in the market and have significant market shares. The competitive environment in the market will further intensify over the next five years with the increase in product extensions in terms of innovation in technology.

Top five vendors in the global rare gases market

Air Liquide

Air Liquide supplies oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, helium, and other specialty gases through supply systems such as cylinders, pipelines, on-site plants, tankers, and other specialized modes. The company is the world leader in rare gases. Its rare gas production and packaging facilities employ advanced technologies and analytical equipment to produce customer-specific rare gas products such as krypton, neon, and xenon.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals offers gases, rare gases, and atmospheric gases, along with auxiliary equipment to sectors such as petrochemical refining, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The company also supplies liquefied natural gas process technology and related equipment. The company is the leading global supplier of electronics and non-electronics specialty gases.

Messer Group

Messer Group supplies hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, argon, helium, specialty gases, gases for medicinal use, inert welding gases, and a wide variety of gas mixtures. It operates as a subsidiary of Messer Industries. The company produces xenon and krypton gases.

Praxair Technology

Praxair produces and sells atmospheric gases, specialty gases, and high-performance surface coatings. It serves major end users such as aerospace, chemicals, food and beverage, electronics, energy, healthcare, and primary metals. Praxair produces and distributes rare gases under the process gases category.

The Linde Group

The Linde Group is an engineering and gases company that supplies industrial, process, and specialty gases. The company serves industries such as food and beverage, chemistry and energy, electronics, healthcare, and manufacturing. The Linde group offers specialty gases of high-purity grade and gas mixtures grade.

