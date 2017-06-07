

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a small loss. The market struggled in early trade, but managed to climb into positive territory in the afternoon. However, the market slipped back into the red in late trade, following the drop in crude oil prices triggered by the surprise build in US oil inventories.



Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of some potentially market moving events tomorrow. U.K. voters will head to the polls on Thursday in a closely watched election, while the European Central Bank is scheduled to make its latest monetary policy announcement. Former FBI Director James Comey will also begin his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.35 percent Wednesday and closed at 8,876.73. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.17 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.31 percent.



Clariant and Givaudan both weakened by 1.7 percent. Lonza decreased 0.8 percent and LafargeHolcim surrendered 0.9 percent.



Vifor Pharma fell 0.7 percent and Lindt & Sprüngli declined 0.6 percent.



Index heavyweight Roche lost 0.8 percent, adding to its losses from the previous session. The stock fell by over 5 percent yesterday due to disappointing study data on a combination therapy of the breast cancer drugs Perjeta and Herceptin.



As for the rest of the heavyweights, Novartis and Nestlé lost 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Bank stocks turned in a positive performance after Spain's Banco Popular was acquired by Banco Santander. UBS increased by 0.7 percent, Credit Suisse rose 0.5 percent and Julius Baer added 0.8 percent.



