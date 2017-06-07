WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- The North West Company Inc. ("North West") (TSX: NWC) will hold its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. (Central Time) (the "Meeting") in the Muriel Richardson Auditorium at the Winnipeg Art Gallery, 300 Memorial Boulevard, Winnipeg, Manitoba. Shareholders of North West are invited to attend the Meeting, where there will be an opportunity to ask questions and meet management and North West's Directors.

North West will also host a webcast of the Meeting. To access the Meeting, log onto http://www.gowebcasting.com/8480. Shareholders viewing the webcast will not be permitted to vote through the webcast, but will be permitted to ask questions of management. The webcast will be archived and available at www.northwest.ca.

North West is also hosting a conference call for its first quarter results on June 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time). To access the call, please dial 416-641-6104 or 800-898-3989 with a pass code of 9490540. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed by dialing 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 with a pass code of 5834401 on or before July 31, 2017.

Corporate Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 241 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company and Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD$1.8 billion.

Contacts:

The North West Company Inc.

Paulina Hiebert

Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary

(204) 934-1756

phiebert@northwest.ca

www.northwest.ca



