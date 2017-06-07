Cinedigm to expand distribution of Networks throughout Southeast Asia, India, Turkey, MENA, and CIS

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) and JungoTV, a leading global OTT provider and content distributor, today announced an agreement to distribute Cinedigm's portfolio of digital networks to cable, satellite, telco, and technology companies in emerging and fast-growth markets with a total population of over 2.5 billion consumers, including:

India

Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore)

(Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore) The Middle East North Africa (MENA) (Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen)

(MENA) (Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen) Turkey

Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan)

Under the terms of the deal, JungoTV will secure both linear and OTT distribution deals for Cinedigm's portfolio of channels, including factual network Docurama, fandom network CONtv, esports and gaming network Wham, and Dove Channel, a family network. JungoTV has extensive, existing relationships with many of the top broadcasters and distribution entities in territories including Vietnam, Philippines, India and the Middle East.

"Our primary goal for the networks business this year is to grow quickly by rapidly expanding our distribution footprint both domestically and across the globe. JungoTV's significant expertise and lead in these markets will enable us to become a leader in markets chronically underserved by U.S. content companies," said Erick Opeka, EVP of Digital Networks for Cinedigm.

"People around the world are rapidly shifting their content consumption habits towards mobile and streaming devices. This dynamic shift has created a new and emerging opportunity to capture market share by offering high-quality content at a lower price point," said Dr. Mehmet Oz, co-founder of JungoTV.

"We're thrilled and very happy to be working with Cinedigm to distribute their channels and programming in the expanding economies of the CIS, South East Asia, India, Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa. These markets provide fertile ground for content producers and major media networks looking to grow in the digital and video on-demand space. We believe that JungoTV will be the perfect global platform for their great production and programming," said George Chung, CEO of JungoTV.

The deal with JungoTV is the first to leverage Cinedigm's expansion of its world-class OTT infrastructure, including its linear streaming services deals with Verizon, the addition of DRM support from Google, Apple and Microsoft, as well as footprint expansions to more than 60 million devices including Google Chromecast, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm powers custom content solutions to the world's largest retail, media and technology companies. We provide premium feature films and series to digital platforms including iTunes, Netflix, and Amazon, cable and satellite providers including Comcast, Dish Network and DirecTV, and major retailers including Walmart and Target. Leveraging Cinedigm's unique capabilities, content and technology, the Company has emerged as a leader in the fast-growing over-the-top (OTT) channel business, with four channels under management that reach hundreds of millions of devices while also providing premium content and service expertise to the entire OTT ecosystem. Learn more about Cinedigm at www.cinedigm.com.

About JungoTV

JungoTV is a global OTT and distribution company providing in-language television content to the more than 100 million foreign language speakers around the world living outside of their homeland who access content on multiple devices. JungoTV was founded by Dr. Mehmet Oz, the renowned cardio-thoracic surgeon and Emmy Award winning host of the Dr. Oz Show, along with Nasser J. Kazeminy, entrepreneur, business leader, philanthropist and Chairman of NJK Holding, Sandy Climan, CEO of Entertainment Media Ventures, longtime Hollywood dealmaker, and George Chung, international content expert and entrepreneur, who serves as Chief Executive Officer.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607006153/en/

Contacts:

Cinedigm

Jill Newhouse Calcaterra, 310-466-5135

jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com

or

JungoTV

Natalie Rouse, 925-207-0178

Natalie@jungotv.com