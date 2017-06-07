Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2017) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) ("Metals Creek", or "the Company") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement (the "Quadro Option Agreement") with Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO.H) ("Quadro") whereby Quadro will be provided with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Company and Benton's Staghorn property, located in Newfoundland, and all rights to their newly optioned Rose Gold property (the Rose Gold property is contiguous with the northern border of the Staghorn property, and is further described in the Company's press release of April 12, 2017). Under the terms of the Quadro Option Agreement, Quadro must complete a 2:1 share consolidation, settle certain outstanding debts and payables, complete no less than a $1 million financing, and issue 4,000,000 common shares (post-consolidation) to each of Metals Creek and Benton. Quadro must also assume all their obligations under the Rose Gold property option, for which the optionor has agreed to accept common shares of Quadro in lieu of the 225,000 common shares of Metals Creek and 225,000 common shares of Benton (450,000 shares combined) originally negotiated. The Quadro Option Agreement will be subject to a royalty to be granted in favor of Metals Creek and Benton (the "Metals Creek/Benton Royalty"), as well as existing royalties held by Ed Northcott and Gilbert Lushman (the "Northcott/Lushman Royalty"), and by Shawn Rose (the "Rose Royalty"), all as outlined below.