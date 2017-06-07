Technavio analysts forecast the global self-compacting concrete (SCC) marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global self-compacting concrete marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented on thetype (power, combination, and viscosity), and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The global SCC market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the lower cost of maintenance, repair and operations, improvement in air quality, and less adverse impact on the environment in repair and construction activities. The safety benefits offered by SCC improved performance, and construction results also contribute to the market growth. It is also a feasible option for small- and medium-scale manufacturing units as it has thin concrete sections, improved durability, high design freedom, fast construction, and easy placing.

Technavio chemicals and materialsresearch analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global self-compacting concrete market:

Growth in construction activities

Increase in demand for SCC in APAC

Recovering construction and housing sectors in Europe

Growth in construction activities

The increase in investment for construction industry across emerging economies is driving the growth of the global cement industry. The global construction industry is expected to grow to nearly USD 12 trillion by 2021. APAC has the world's emerging and growth-leading economies, namely China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines. These emerging markets compete in the development of high-quality infrastructure.

Hitesh Bhatia, a lead metals and minerals research analyst at Technavio, says, "The infrastructure in European and North American countries is considered to be of good quality, depicting a proper coordination and planning between the public and private players involved in the development and maintenance of existing and new construction projects. Such factor helps these countries to attract external investors and provide aid for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of existing structures.

Increase in demand for SCC in APAC

Population growth and rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, favorable investment policies, and government initiatives to promote industrial growth have sustained the growth of the construction industry in APAC. China, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and Vietnam are the fastest-growing construction markets in the region. Currently, Japan remains the key market in APAC, followed by India, China, and South Korea where the demand for concrete is growing steadily. The region will sustain its significant market share in future.

"The government is also investing in manufacturing, construction, and power plants in accordance with the changes in social-economic and demographic factors. The established manufacturers in the region are also investing significantly in R&D. These factors are collectively driving the market growth in APAC," adds Hitesh.

Recovering construction and housing sectors in Europe

The construction sector contributes to around 8.7% to the GDP of the EU, with nearly more than three million enterprises and a total workforce of more than 18 million. More than 98% of the construction sector in Europe is composed of small- and medium-sized enterprises. These enterprises produce nearly 79.5% of the construction industry's output. Small enterprises are responsible for more than 52% of the production and employ nearly 70% of the sector's working population.

Top vendors:

BASF

CEMEX

HeidelbergCement

LafargeHolcim

SIKA

