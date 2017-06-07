WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- The National Geographic Society today announced it is dedicating $50 million from its $1.1 billion endowment to impact investments, furthering its commitment to understanding our planet and generating solutions for a healthy, more sustainable future.

"At National Geographic, we are committed to changing the world through science, exploration, education and storytelling," says Gary E. Knell, president and CEO of the National Geographic Society. "We recognized the opportunity to double down on our ability to make an impact -- contributing to a better society not just through the grants we make, but by making investments that deliver both financial and societal returns."

"Nonprofit institutions are increasingly seeking ways to develop and implement an impact investing program that aligns their philanthropic and investment goals," says David Druley, chairman and CEO of Cambridge Associates. "The way in which the National Geographic Society is leveraging its growing endowment to further its mission sets a true example for how institutional investors can create even deeper societal impact on a global scale through endowment investing."

The National Geographic Society is a mission-focused nonprofit organization that invests in bold people and transformative ideas. In the fall of 2015, the Society formalized a joint venture with 21st Century Fox, expanding the organization's reach and impact and increasing its endowment to $1.2 billion.

"By investing in impact, we can further our commitment to pioneering innovation, which has been at the core of National Geographic since our inception in 1888," added Jean Case, chairman of the National Geographic Society Board of Trustees. "Our ability to generate social and financial returns is one more way to help drive research, exploration and education, all geared toward increasing people's understanding of the world."

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with Gary and his team to identify the best impact investment opportunities through diligent manager selection and strategic program implementation to ensure success financially and socially for National Geographic for decades to come," says Kristen Tongberg, outsourced chief investment officer of National Geographic Society and a member of CA Capital Management, Cambridge Associates' outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) business.

About the National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a leading nonprofit that invests in bold people and transformative ideas in the fields of exploration, scientific research, storytelling and education. Through our grants and programs, we aspire to create a community of change, advancing key insights about our planet and probing some of the most pressing scientific questions of our time while ensuring that the next generation is armed with geographic knowledge and global understanding. Our goal is measurable impact: furthering exploration and educating people around the world to inspire solutions for the greater good. For more information, visit www.nationalgeographic.org.

About Cambridge Associates

Cambridge Associates is a leading global investment firm helping endowments, foundations, pension plans, and private clients maximize their impact on the world by building custom investment portfolios aimed at generating outperformance across all asset classes. CA Capital Management, Cambridge Associates' dedicated OCIO business, provides discretionary outsourcing services to institutions globally, and currently manages more than $20 billion in assets on behalf of more than 80 clients. The firm also provides traditional advisory services and access to research and tools across global asset classes. More than 1,300 employees are located in offices in Arlington, VA; New York; Boston; Dallas; Menlo Park and San Francisco, CA; Toronto; London, UK; Singapore; Sydney; and Beijing. For more information about Cambridge Associates, please visit www.cambridgeassociates.com.

CONTACTS:

Claire Gwatkin Jones

National Geographic

202-807-3184

cgjones@ngs.org



Samantha Norquist

Cambridge Associates

617-457-1347

snorquist@cambridgeassociates.com



