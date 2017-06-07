ANNAPOLIS, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- iJET® International, Inc., a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Benjamin (Ben) Allen as Chief Executive Officer and new Board member. Bruce McIndoe, a founder of iJET, will remain as President and Board member, partnering with Ben to execute on global growth strategies in the years ahead.

"Ben joins us at a perfect time to lead the company, as we are accelerating in the marketplace," said Jim Simmons, Chairman of the Board. iJET has seen significant growth since LLR acquired iJET in December 2013, and continues to be positioned for growth and expansion. Simmons continues, "After an extensive executive search for the next generation of senior leadership for iJET, we found a great match in Ben Allen to continue our success."

Ben brings a wealth of directly relevant experience, most recently serving over the last four years as President of Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC (MMA), a division of Marsh, Inc., the largest global insurance broker. Prior to this position, Ben served in numerous leadership roles with Kroll, including President & CEO from 2008 through 2010, when it was sold by Marsh & McLennan Companies to a private equity firm. Ben also served as CEO of Ontrack Data International, a public technology company, and continued to lead that organization after it was acquired by Kroll in 2002. His experience leading both large and small companies in the technology, security, and insurance sectors will be an incredibly valuable asset to iJET.

"I'm pleased to be joining iJET at such an exciting time for the company. The company has doubled in size in the last three years, continues to invest in product innovation, and is broadening the range of services that it provides to our clients," said Ben Allen. "Working with Bruce McIndoe, an icon in the industry and founder of the company, reinforces the strong leadership team that will continue to provide strategic direction for the organization."

iJET acquired red24, a leading provider to the financial services markets offering intelligence, security, and response services in December 2016 as part of iJET's global growth strategy. Ben's demonstrated leadership in this market gives him a solid foundation to launch into the next phase of continuing organic growth and acquisition for iJET and red24.

"I have known Ben for some time, and have great respect for him. I am very excited to start the next chapter of iJET's growth and maturity working with Ben," said Bruce McIndoe. "Both of us are fully committed to continuing iJET's role as an innovation leader in the market and ensuring that we help drive value and client success every day."

About iJET International

iJET International delivers intelligence-driven, integrated risk management solutions that enable multinational organizations and our partners' clients to operate globally with confidence. iJET's end-to-end, tailored solutions integrate world-class threat intelligence, innovative technology, and global response services to help organizations and their people avoid threats and mitigate risk.

Founded in 1999, iJET provides Integrated Risk Management solutions that begin and end with intelligence. Our proprietary technology and global network of security, kidnap, product safety, compliance, and geopolitical experts allow us to deliver unmatched intelligence, preparedness and crisis response solutions specifically tailored to our clients -- protecting their people, facilities, supply chains, and information assets around the world.

Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, US, iJET has global operating locations in the Washington DC metro area, London, Cape Town, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ijet.com.

iJET Media Contacts:



iJET International

Jan Johnson

Email Contact

+1.410.573.3860



MULTIPLY

Ryan Vaughan

Email Contact

+1.202.292.4575



