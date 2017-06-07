Global eClinical Solutions Market to Reach $11 Billion by 2025 - Rising Consumer Base for eClinical Solutions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global eClinical Solutions Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global eClinical Solutions Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 13.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $11.17 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Market Trends:



Favourable government initiations for clinical trials

Rising consumer Base for Eclinical Solutions

Recent Technological Developments in eClinical Solutions



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities.

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers.

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries.

Key developments and strategies observed in the market.

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends.

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players.

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025.

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.



Companies Mentioned



PHT Corporation

eClinical Solutions, Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

Datatrak International, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

BioClinicia

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

CRF Health

Omnicomm Systems, Inc.

eResearchTechnology, Inc.

Medidata Solutions, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 eClinical Solutions Market, By Clinical Trial Phase



5 eClinical Solutions Market, By Product



6 eClinical Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode



7 eClinical Solutions Market, By End User



8 eClinical Solutions Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r8v488/global_eclinical

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716