

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez is headed to the House of Representatives after emerging victorious in a special election to represent California's 34th Congressional District.



Gomez defeated fellow Democrat Robert Lee Ahn in the race to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Calif., who resigned to become California Attorney General.



Results from the California Secretary of State show that Gomez received 60.1 percent of vote compared to 39.9 percent for Ahn.



Gomez overcame Ahn's significant advantage in early voting amid strong support from the district's heavily Latino electorate.



The two Democrats faced off after emerging from a crowded primary that put the top two vote-getters in the general election, regardless of party.



In remarks at his campaign headquarters, Gomez said the community said 'yes to California values, our progressive values,' adding, 'we are the resistance.'



