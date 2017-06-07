Essentware S.A. announces company structural changes.

The decision was made upon reaching estimated business objectives of a two-year plan for PCKeeper software line development.

Mr. Viacheslav Kaplanian, CEO of the company, reports that Essentware has exceeded target business goals that included expanding the products and service offerings for PCKeeper's customer base and an increase of the products' brand value.

Kromtech Alliance Corp., previous owner of PCKeeper brand products, showed interest in purchasing PCKeeper products to strengthen its portfolio.

"At that point, we are in the process of reverse acquisition of PCKeeper products by Kromtech Alliance Corp. When a deal between our companies is consummated, I am planning to retire as CEO and pass on the chair to a new visionary," says Viacheslav Kaplanian.

Essentware S.A. has announced a new product to be launched within a one-month period. The staff of over 50 people are currently involved in development of new software and will remain the company's main brain trust.

About Essentware S.A.

Essentware is a combination of words "essential" and "software". We believe in building customer-centered products empowering users to accomplish more, thus becoming an essential part of their digital life. By putting together our expertise and constant effort to address customers' needs at the heart of our work, we strive to create next-generation products.

