

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves during trading on Wednesday, although energy stocks have come under pressure amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil.



Crude oil for July delivery is tumbling $2.17 to $46.02 a barrel following the release of a report showing an unexpected weekly increase in crude oil inventories.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 4.8 percent, the NYSE Natural Gas Index is down by 3.3 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil & Gas Index is down by 2 percent.



