PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company, Adds New Operations Practice to Dynamics 365 Service Offerings

LONDON, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company is growing their vision for Microsoft Dynamics 365 to align with the ever-evolving business application landscape driven by Microsoft. By investing in leadership, infrastructure, and human resources in the ERP space, PowerObjects is poised to become the leader in end-to-end Dynamics 365 offerings.

Microsoft launched Dynamics 365 in October of 2016, effectively combining the workloads of Dynamics CRM and Dynamics AX into one product. This includes the sales, marketing, and customer service workloads of Dynamics CRM as well as the enterprise resource planning (ERP)/operational workloads of Dynamics AX.

"We've built our brand and our reputation around being 100% focused on Microsoft Dynamics CRM," says Jim Sheehan, Senior Vice President at PowerObjects. "In the past year, Microsoft has changed the vision and landscape for its enterprise business applications and rolled CRM into its ERP product, Dynamics AX, and we've moved lockstep with their vision. We are broadening our umbrella, growing and adapting to this new landscape, with a goal of being the number one partner worldwide for Dynamics 365-not just CRM."

To embark on this new initiative, PowerObjects will be leveraging the relationship with their parent company, HCL Technologies, which already has extensive experience in implementing Dynamics AX systems. AX consultants at HCL will transition to the PowerObjects team.

"The product formerly known as AX has moved the operations workload to the cloud under the unifying umbrella of Dynamics 365," says Sheehan. "PowerObjects has vast experience working with cloud-based solutions-we know the ins and outs. Combine that with the AX team that we'll be bringing under our wing from HCL, and we've got the groundwork to really be end-to-end experts in Dynamics 365."

PowerObjects sought out experienced leader to oversee the growth of their ERP delivery operation, and has appointed Carri Lesatz into that role. Lesatz brings with her over a decade of global implementation experience in the ERP channel, including Dynamics AX.

"We are thrilled to have Carri on board to help us pool our resources, both from PowerObjects and HCL, and build a world-class team of consultants who can deliver innovative ERP solutions on the Dynamics 365 platform," says Sheehan.

