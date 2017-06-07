Companies are constantly looking for ways to save money and increase efficiency. Customers are increasingly basing their purchase decisions on factors such as sustainability and ethical behavior. While these goals and demands do not always align, lightweighting can bring them together. Infiniti Research observes that by decreasing the type and quantity of packaging used both to contain a product and to ship it, it is possible to decrease costs and attract environmentally conscious consumers.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607006072/en/

Infiniti Research offers a variety of packaging market intelligence solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Looking for additional packaging market research? Request a free proposal

Market Developments

Lightweighting is not without challenges. Lightweight packaging materials are often not recyclable, or if they are, the cost is high, counteracting some of the savings achieved by reducing weight. These packaging products often end up in a landfill, unlike heavier materials such as glass. However, some manufacturers are creating innovative new packaging materials and methods that are both light and cost-effective.

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland is one organization that's getting creative. It has created lightweight, 100% bio-based stand-up pouches made from renewable materials and featuring high technical performance. Total Petrochemicals Refining USA, Inc. is also making strides in the market, recently debuting improved polystyrene for the extruded foam polystyrene sheet market. This material is lighter and has better melt strength without sacrificing performance in other areas.

These recent developments echo the thoughts of Infiniti's packaging research experts, who recently stated, "If you're packaging isn't smart, green, or digital, you should worry!"

Read more: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/smart-green-digital-packaging

How can Infiniti Research Help You?

Transporting goods can be incredibly expensive, between the cost of materials and the cost of fuel, as well as other logistical concerns. Market intelligence can help you discover new products and opportunities in logistics and other areas, as well as suggest ways to improve efficiency within your organization.

Infiniti Research was approached by a leading conglomerate to benchmark against the logistics operations of its competitors on critical performance parameters. The client wanted to evaluate the logistics performance of its major competitors and determine whether any changes were required to stay ahead of them. Infiniti's in-depth research allowed the company to gain insights into its competitors' strategies and performance, and make critical changes to gain a substantial market share.

Request a brochure and see how you can benefit from Infiniti's services.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607006072/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.infinitiresearch.com

Contact Us