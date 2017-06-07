A thorough understanding of the supply chain is essential to making informed decisions about purchases and supplier relationships. By knowing the market, including prices, trends, and potential risks, it is possible to achieve considerable cost savings and seize new opportunities. SpendEdge recently completed several procurement market intelligence studies for prominent organizations, allowing those companies to familiarize themselves with the supplier environment and improve their decision-making processes.

Category Market Intelligence Study of Procurement Best Practices for Legal Service Providers

A leading legal service provider of advisory and technical assistance or representational services, recently approached SpendEdge for a category market intelligence study to understand category-specific market insights, pricing standards, and demand-supply analysis.

This study helps organizations gain insights on price value proposition, major service providers, a better understanding of category spend analysis, market trend analysis, and the procurement best practices in the specific domain. It also helps companies prove source-to-source contract cycle performance, and better category strategies.

View the study: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/category-market-intelligence-study-helps-legal-service-provider

In addition, SpendEdge recently hosted a webinar on the benchmarking of integrated facilities management best practices. Get more information about this webinar.

Supplier Market Assessment Study for Mining Explosives

Explosives used for mining accounts for almost 80% of the global explosives market. A leading client for a global metals and mining company requested SpendEdge to engage in a research study focused on the assessment of key suppliers in the market space. This study provides insights on supply marketing, pricing, and category essentials, encompassing key components like SLA terms, supplier evaluation criteria, category risk analysis, and category sourcing evolution matrix.

SpendEdge's team of procurement market intelligence experts performed secondary research with primary interviews, allowing organizations to gain insights on the market overview, competitor landscape and devise strategies to overcome competition and enhance overall performance.

View the study: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/supplier-market-study-mining-explosives

Supplier Market Landscape for Recruitment Service Providers

A leading global recruitment service provider approached SpendEdge to engage in a procurement market intelligence study to get strategic market insights in terms of category spend analysis, demand-supply shifts, and major growth constraints in the specific category domain. This study aims to help recruitment service providers better understand the supplier market landscape elucidating the supplier operational capabilities, key clients, and supplier selection criteria

View the study: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/procurement-market-intelligence-hr-recruitment-service-provider

In addition to these three studies, SpendEdge has recently released their 'Top 10 Procurement Trends for 2107'. Procurement is quickly evolving in response to changes and advancements in technology, personnel and hiring requirements, consumer demands and concerns, and business practices. SpendEdge wanted to share these trends to help companies ensure competitiveness and cope with emerging demands.

View the list oftop 10 procurement trends for 2017from SpendEdge.

