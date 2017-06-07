Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2017) - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc.'s (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) Audited Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended January 31, 2017 has been filed on SEDAR and is available for downloading on our website. If you would prefer to receive a copy sent by regular mail, please complete the request area on that page. Information provided will be used for that purpose only.

The Company also has filed its 20-F Annual Report for the year ended January 31, 2017 on the US Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR website at:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1319150/000121716017000101/0001217160-17-000101-index.htm.

The Annual General Meeting will be held at the Company's office on Thursday, June 22nd, at 1:30 pm. The notice, information circular and proxy samples have been posted on SEDAR. If you are a shareholder and have not received the information circular and your proxy to vote, please contact your brokerage house.

The Company's SEDAR page is:

http://sedar.com/DisplayCompanyDocuments.do?lang=EN&issuerNo=00004690 and the annuals and link to the 20-F can be found at: http://www.pacificbooker.com/financials.htm.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.