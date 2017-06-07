SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- River Studios, a pioneering virtual and augmented reality startup, today announced 20-year digital and interactive veteran Dulce Baerga as interim CEO. The appointment comes during a period of continued growth for the company that has already created some of the most cutting-edge digital and virtual reality content and experiences for top brands, entertainers and sports teams, including Coldplay, Beyoncé, NBCUniversal, the Denver Broncos and Sacramento Kings.

"The virtual world is where many of us feel the most comfortable expressing ourselves and our ideals, and through the use of biometrics, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, we'll soon see a swift transition to more widespread adoption and demand for virtual experiences," said Baerga. "While serving as the head of River Studios, I plan to help the team build some of the most intense and innovative tools to advance mixed reality experiences. Together we'll extend the relevance of virtual experiences and generate further excitement for an industry that's just now crossing into mainstream."

As interim CEO for River Studios, Baerga's first order of business was to unveil a virtual reality game at the Augmented World Expo 2017 Conference in Santa Clara last week. Called Quarterback SNAP, the game is a fully immersive football experience for casual gamers. The game is available on Steam VR. With the help of professional football strong safety and River Studios advisor, Jaquiski "Q" Tartt, Quarterback SNAP will evolve into an interactive football training tool for athletes of all ages and skill levels.

"Dulce is an inspiring and dynamic leader whose experience and vision will guide River Studios to new heights in virtual and augmented reality content this year," said Mike Rothenberg, chairman and founder of River Studios. "As the VR and AR industries continue to evolve, she will play a key role in creating content that will shift people's perception of the artistic and commercial potential of mixed reality experiences."

Baerga has produced interactive content for over 20 years for products ranging from entertainment portals to product-based community sites. She is a self-taught developer with a passion for AR and VR platforms. As interim CEO for River Studios, Baerga works closely with River Studios CTO Anselm Hook and independent board member Chris Ream, building the studio's portfolio of products that push the boundaries of augmented and virtual reality experiences for businesses and consumers.

To learn more about Dulce Baerga, River Studios and its new virtual reality products and experiences, please visit http://riverstudios.com and download the mobile app http://riverstudios.com/app/.

About River Studios:

River Studios is the world's first full-stack virtual reality studio, from creative development, production and animation to financing, software development, and marketing. The studio produces and delivers live action and computer animation experiences in collaboration with the world's most innovative artists and organizations like Coldplay, Beyoncé, NBCUniversal, the Denver Broncos and Sacramento Kings. Headquartered in San Francisco, River Studios combines the best of technology, entertainment, media, gaming and finance.