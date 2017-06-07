

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two top U.S. intelligence officials claim they never felt pressured to interfere or intervene in the ongoing investigation into possible Russian meddling in last year's presidential election.



National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats both said they were not pressured in testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.



'In the three-plus years that I have been director of the National Security Agency, I have never been directed to do anything I believe to be illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate,' said Rogers.



He added, 'And to the best of my recollection during that same period of service I do not recall ever feeling pressured to do so.'



Coats made similar remarks when asked about a Washington Post report that he told associates President Donald Trump asked him to intervene with then-FBI Director James Comey to get the bureau to back off its focus on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



'I have never felt pressure to intervene or interfere in any way with shaping intelligence in a political way or in relationship to an ongoing investigation,' Coats said.



However, both Rogers and Coats declined to answer questions from members of the committee regarding their interactions with Trump.



The officials argued their conversations with the president were confidential, suggesting they would be willing to answer questions in a closed session.



The stonewalling frustrated Senators from both sides of the aisle, with Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., noting that the committee's overweight duties demand that the officials provide Congress with answers.



The hearing, which also included acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, comes a day before Comey is scheduled to appear before the committee.



Comey is expected to be questioned about his private conversation with Trump following reports the president urged him to drop an investigation of Flynn.



A day before Comey is due to testify, Trump announced on Twitter that he intends to nominate former Justice Department official Christopher Wray as the new FBI Director.



