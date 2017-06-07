

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Wednesday, trimming strong recent gains despite a former Federal Reserve official's dovish comments.



'There remains room for improvement on the economy. I think the Fed could facilitate a faster rate of improvement,' said former president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Narayana Kocherlakota, who said his recent colleagues should not hike interest rates in June.



While no longer a policy maker, it is thought that Kocherlakota's views are in simpatico with certain members of the FOMC, especially in light of May's lousy jobs report.



Still, traders bet gold's June gains may have been overdone. After posting the highest settlement price since November, gold was down $4.30, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,293.20/oz.



Traders will be paying close attention to Europe tomorrow. The hotly contested U.K. election may overshadow the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX