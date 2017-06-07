United States Energy & Sports Drinks Market Trends & Opportunities 2017-2021: Key Players in the Market and the Factors Shaping their Evolution - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Energy & Sports Drinks: U.S. Market Trends & Opportunities" report to their offering.
This new report identifies these and other trends influencing the energy and sports drinks market, highlights key market opportunities, and reveals consumer attitudes that will help shape the market through 2021. Key players in the market - and the factors shaping their evolution - are also discussed.
The market for energy and sports drinks has experienced robust growth in recent years as consumers have sought novel flavor and ingredient combinations and alternatives to carbonated soft drinks (CSDs). However, the shift away from CSDs also raised the profile of other ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, particularly bottled water, which is the most popular choice among U.S. adults and is set to overtake CSDs in annual production volume by 2021. RTD tea and coffee beverages have become popular alternatives to self-prepared varieties of these beverages and represent formidable competition for energy drinks.
This report looks at the current and forecasted U.S. retail market for energy and sports drinks, including liquid beverages and beverage mixes. The discussion includes key trends driving consumer purchases within this beverage category, including demand for natural and organic products.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 The Market
- Market Size & Segmentation
- Market Segmentation
- Projected Market Growth
3 Marketing & Retailing
- The Marketers
- Leading Marketers
- Marketing & New Products
- New Product Trends
- Retailing Trends
4 The Consumer
- Consumer Trends
- Consumer Demographics
- Consumer Psychographics
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pnm46s/energy_and_sports
