Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal high strength steel market report until 2021. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607006244/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global high strength steel market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global high strength steel market is expected to increase its sales backed by strong demand from the automotive sector to bring down the overall weight of automobiles without compromising on the strength and quality of steels used. The corrosion resistance capacity augments the demand for high strength steels globally. The presence of lightweight substitutes has a significant impact on the growth of the market. APAC has emerged as a frontrunner in the consumption of high strength steels on a global level and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global high strength steel market is subject to intense competition among leading vendors such as ArcelorMittal, POSCO, Shanghai Baosteel Group (Baosteel), and Tata Steel. The success and failure of the vendors in the market largely depends upon the extent of change in the industry's operating environment, such as fluctuations in the cost of capital and increased productivity. These factors could result in rapid changes in competitiveness, positions, and survival of vendors in the market. Positively, companies that are constantly on the lookout for innovative techniques for the manufacture of high strength steel are likely to reap high dividends.

Kshama Upadhyay, an industry expert at Technavio for research on metals and mineralssays, "Success for the manufacturers of high strength steel increases in accordance with their ability and receptivity to being sensitive in response to market opportunities that offer better margins. The growth of the construction sector and an increase in construction expenditure have given rise to the significant demand for steel in geographic hotspots such as Asian countries

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five high strength steel market

ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, along with its subsidiaries, produces flat carbon steel, stainless steel, and long carbon steel. It is involved in the processing, finishing, and distribution of steel. The company has its presence across 60 countries and has an industrial footprint in 19 countries. It is supported by a strong operational network of subsidiaries, such as ArcelorMittal Dofasco, ArcelorMittal Brazil, ArcelorMittal Galati, and ArcelorMittal Point Lisas located across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and APAC.

POSCO

POSCO is an integrated steel producing company that is involved in the manufacture and marketing of a wide range of steel products, such as cold-rolled and hot-rolled plates, wire rods, stainless steel products, and silicon steel sheets. It markets steel products to various industries, such as automotive, home appliances, shipbuilding, engineering, and heavy machinery.

Shanghai Baosteel Group (Baosteel)

Baosteel is a steel and iron conglomerate that is involved in the manufacture and marketing of steel and iron products worldwide. It provides a wide range of steel products, such as automobile steel, electric steel, bearing steel, household electric appliance steel, and high-grade construction steel.

BaoSteel specializes in the development of AHSS to meet the demands of the automotive industry such as of lightweight automobiles coupled with environmental protection.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel is an integrated steel producing company involved in the production and mining of iron ore, as well as marketing and distribution of steel and related products. Its steel product portfolio includes flat products, long products, bearings, and construction products. The company caters to various industries such as the aerospace, automotive, construction, energy and power, consumer goods, packaging, shipbuilding, lifting and excavating, and engineering industry.

United States Steel

United States Steel engages in the manufacture and sale of tubular and flat-rolled steel products principally in Europe and North America. The company's activities can be broadly classified into three segments: Flat-rolled products, tubular products, and the US steel Europe (USSE).

Browse Related Reports:

Global Nanofiber Materials Market for Biomedical Industry 2017-2021

Global Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) Market 2017-2021

Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like specialty chemicalspaints, coatings, and pigments, and bio-chemicals and bio-materials. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607006244/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com