NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Diversified Trust, an independent comprehensive wealth management firm with over $5 billion in client assets, announced today that it has launched DTC Private Equity VI, L.P. and DTC Private Equity VI-Q, L.P., the firm's sixth private equity fund series, and is seeking qualified and accredited investors.

"As a firm that believes in creating diversified investment portfolios, we are pleased to introduce Diversified Trust's latest private equity fund to the market," said Carol Womack, Principal and Head of Private Equity at Diversified Trust. "Our team has extensive private equity experience, and we understand the role of private equity in an investment portfolio and recognize that as a long-term asset class it should outperform public benchmarks."

The Fund will pursue strategic investments using a Fund of Funds model, allocating capital to approximately 20 fund managers who will invest in approximately 400 total portfolio companies. Diversified Trust's private equity program is now in its sixteenth year, and the firm's private equity team has decades of experience with private equity and access to investment managers and specialized funds.

As a long-term asset class, the Fund will be invested over approximately three to five years, with a term of 10 years, extendable for additional periods. The first close is scheduled for August 2017, and the final close will be in June 2018.

About Diversified Trust

Diversified Trust is an independent comprehensive wealth management firm. Based in the Southeast, Diversified Trust is an employee-owned firm with more than $5 billion of client assets under management. Its clients include individuals, multi-generational families, family offices, foundations, endowments and retirement plans. Diversified Trust has offices in Atlanta, Ga., Greensboro, N.C., Memphis, Tenn. and Nashville, Tenn. www.diversifiedtrust.com

