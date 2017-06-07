Global Herbal Cigarette Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Herbal Cigarette Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.
The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Availability of various flavors in herbal cigarettes
- Herbal Cigarette becoming as a substitute for traditional cigarettes
- Increasing public awareness about herbal cigarettes with the help of campaigns
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Herbal Cigarette Market, By Cigarette Type
- Organic herbal cigarette
- Non-organic herbal cigarette
5 Herbal Cigarette Market, By Distribution Channel
- Convenience stores
- Discounters
- Forecourt retailers
- Tobacco specialist
- Online retailers
- Hypermarkets and supermarkets
- Other Distribution Channels
6 Herbal Cigarette Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
- AMERICAN BILLY
- Smoke Free
- Nirdosh
- Honeyrose Products
- Ecstacy Cigarettes
- Organic Smokes
- Dreams Herbal
- DONG WHA PHARM
- Brown Bear Herbs
- American Indian
