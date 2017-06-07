Global Herbal Cigarette Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Herbal Cigarette Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.

The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

Availability of various flavors in herbal cigarettes

Herbal Cigarette becoming as a substitute for traditional cigarettes

Increasing public awareness about herbal cigarettes with the help of campaigns

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Herbal Cigarette Market, By Cigarette Type



Organic herbal cigarette

Non-organic herbal cigarette

5 Herbal Cigarette Market, By Distribution Channel



Convenience stores

Discounters

Forecourt retailers

Tobacco specialist

Online retailers

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Other Distribution Channels

6 Herbal Cigarette Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



AMERICAN BILLY

Smoke Free

Nirdosh

Honeyrose Products

Ecstacy Cigarettes

Organic Smokes

Dreams Herbal

DONG WHA PHARM

Brown Bear Herbs

American Indian

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lsk5ls/global_herbal





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716