The Almas Jiwani Foundation is very excited to be an invited representative at the world's largest gathering of innovators addressing humanity's grandest challenges. This summit is part of a global series of major summits in developing countries with an aim to create breakthroughs in socio-economic advancement.

Keynote speakers include the President of Haiti, Ben Horowitz, Netflix Star Vicki from Orange is the New Black, Delegates from the Dubai Government and more!

Almas will be advancing the critical work of the Foundation's "Light Up Haiti Project" and deepening relationships with international, local and government partners during the trip.

"We are here to learn, connect and share as we advance our dynamic social innovation project to bring light to the darkness blanketing thousands of Haitians surviving without access to clean sustainable energy."

"Our Foundation and partners believe that the flow of energy is the current that enables renewal. As a team, we bring together sustainable and scalable power generation and storage solutions that are lighting a new path for women and girls in communities most impacted by disaster," said Almas Jiwani, CEO Almas Jiwani Foundation.

"We are excited to have Almas Jiwani as one of the global influencers attending the event. Speakers and partners include: Google, Airbnb, TechStars, Tech Crunch, Fast Company, Inc Magazine, Black Enterprise, Pivotal Labs, Galvanize, DropBox, Netflix, Sendgrid and many more," said Haiti Tech organizers.

About Almas Jiwani Foundation

Our Purpose and Driving Force - Empowering women and girls through focused projects that directly address gender equality, education, entrepreneurship, entertainment and energy rights. Our mission is uplifting empowerment and it drives the Almas Jiwani Foundation to achieve enduring and sustainable improvements in societal and economic conditions in the developing world's most desperately impacted regions.

