

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Wednesday afternoon, but is little changed overall. The lack of U.S. economic data is keeping some investors on the sidelines today. Traders are also in a cautious mood ahead of some potentially market moving events Thursday.



U.K. voters will head to the polls on Thursday in a closely watched election, while the European Central Bank is scheduled to make its latest monetary policy announcement. Former FBI Director James Comey will also begin his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.



The dollar climbed to a 3-session high of $1.1203 against the Euro Wednesday morning, but has since retreated to around $1.1260.



Germany's factory orders declined more than expected in April, figures published by Destatis revealed Wednesday.



Manufacturing new orders declined 2.1 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a revised 1.1 percent increase in March. Orders were forecast to drop slightly by 0.3 percent. This was the first fall in three months.



Italy's retail sales decreased unexpectedly in April, though marginally, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday. Retail sales edged down 0.1 percent month-over-month in April, after remaining flat in March. In contrast, economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise for the month.



Spain's industrial production continued to expand in April, the statistical office INE reported Wednesday. Industrial production grew by calendar-adjusted 0.7 percent on a yearly basis versus 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.



The buck has dropped to around $1.2950 against the pound sterling Wednesday afternoon, from an early high of $1.2885.



UK house prices increased at a slower pace in May, data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



House prices climbed 3.3 percent in three months to May from the previous year, slower than the 3.8 percent increase in three months to April. This was the slowest growth since May 2013, but faster than the expected 3 percent.



The greenback slipped to a low of Y109.111 against the Japanese Yen this morning, but has since bounced back to around Y109.825.



Japan's leading index declined to a five-month low in April, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday. The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 104.5 in April from 105.7 in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX