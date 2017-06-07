Technavio's latest report on the global industrial safety ladders marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the global industrial safety ladders market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth of the global industrial safety ladders market is driven by the strong demand from the construction industry, especially from APAC. Another factor that has driven the market is the comprehensive safety regulations, which necessitate the use of safety ladders while working at certain heights. Various vendors and end-users in the US have been very receptive of the National Ladder Safety Month, which is a movement initiated by safety organizations to reduce ladder-related accidents.

The top three emerging trends driving the global industrial safety ladders marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing use of fiberglass ladders

Use of high-visibility tapes on industrial ladders

Ladder safety and training programs on the rise

Increasing use of fiberglass ladders

"Fiberglass ladders are being increasingly used in the telecommunication and energy sectors as they are resistant to corrosion and provide high electrical insulation, unlike aluminum. Therefore, fiberglass ladders are used more when working around power lines. The use of fiberglass ladders is gaining traction, which will drive the industrial safety ladders market," says Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead research analyst at Technavio.

Vendors in the market are increasingly manufacturing ladders using fiberglass, popularly known as fiber-reinforced plastic. The intrinsic structural and material properties make fiberglass strong and lightweight. This gives the material an advantage over other materials that are commonly used for manufacturing industrial ladders.

Use of high-visibility tapes on industrial ladders

"In the manufacturing, utility, telecommunication and energy sectors, many activities are carried out in a dimly lit environment. Working under insufficient lighting increases the risk of hitting objects and falling. To address this, manufacturers have started using high-visibility tapes on ladders. This makes the rungs and the ladders more visible in the dark due to their highly reflective property, thus reinforcing safety," adds Neelesh.

In 2016, key vendor TB Davies (CARDIFF) introduced a new ladder, the Little Giant Overhaul Ladder, which has high-visibility reflective labels on it that makes it more visible under low-light conditions. The incorporation of high-visibility tapes in ladders will enhance worker safety and thus, contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

Ladder safety and training programs on the rise

The use of ladders in the workplace involves the dangers of falling off, which may lead to injuries. Industrial end-users such as construction, manufacturing, and telecommunication industries use ladders extensively. Falls from ladders are one of the key concerns among occupational safety organizations.

Ladder manufacturers are holding ladder safety and training programs in various places globally in collaboration with occupational safety organizations. These programs enhance the innovation competencies of manufacturers and create awareness among employees regarding their importance. Such training increases user compliance, thereby driving the market.

